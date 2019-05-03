Kenwood’s 6.8-inch In-Dash Receiver adds CarPlay + Android Auto to your ride for $600 (30% off)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Kenwood Excelon DNX995S 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $599.99 shipped when applying code NEFPBM24 at checkout. Having originally retailed for $1,099, we’ve more recently seen it selling in the ballpark of $850 or so. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. With CarPlay support and wireless Android Auto capabilities, this is a feature-packed way to interact with your phone while on-the-road. A 6.8-inch screen also makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Ratings are light on this model, but Kenwood’s receivers are well-reviewed overall. Plus, we just recently recommended Kenwood’s DNX995S as one of the best accessories for using Google Assistant in your car.

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood Excelon 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Even if you drive an older vehicle, you don’t need a special reason to outfit it with the best. The Kenwood Excelon DNX995S navigation receiver boasts a bevy of impressive features, starting with new wireless Android Auto™ compatibility and an actual high-definition 6.75″ touchscreen display — not to mention Apple CarPlay™, stellar guidance, entertainment options, and sonic treats galore. It also sits atop the Kenwood product line, thanks to its Excelon features, including high-voltage preamp outputs, audiophile-quality audio components, and a trustworthy 2-year warranty.

