Ray-Ban Sunglasses Event at Jomashop offers up to 50% off + an extra 15% off select styles

Jomashop’s Ray-Ban Sunglasses Sale offers up to 50% off plus an extra 15% off select styles. Prices are as marked and certain discount codes are marked. Receive free shipping on all orders with code FASTSHIP at checkout. Note: Jomashop only allows on coupon to be used at a time. A standout from this sale is the stylish Wayfarer Green Classic Sunglasses. Originally priced at $143, during the sale you can find them marked down to $70 with code MDRB15. These sunglasses are unisex and feature a durable frame for everyday events. This style also includes 100% UV protection. Plus, you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Find the rest of our top picks below. And don’t forget to also check out Backcountry’s sunglasses sale, with discounts on Oakley and other popular brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

