Tomorrow is May the 4th, and while it might be a normal day for some, many regard this as basically ‘national Star Wars day’. Many will begin to utter “May the 4th be with you” tomorrow (me included), and Razer is helping you celebrate with brand-new Star Wars Stormtrooper Edition Peripherals.

Nomad Base Station

Razer’s Stormtrooper Edition BlackWidow Lite Silent Mechanical Keyboard

The BlackWidow Lite comes with the Razer Orange mechanical switches. These are silent, yet tactile and clicks for those who work in places where noisy keyboards are looked down upon.

There are O-rings included for even more noise dampening, and the keys are individually backlit with true white lighting. There’s a Stormtrooper-inspired top plate here, a black-and-white braided cable, and the escape key features an Imperial crest.

Razer’s Stormtrooper Edition Atheris Wireless Mouse

The Razer Atheris is a pocket-sized wireless mouse built to game wherever you are. Featuring over 300 hours of continuous use on a single charge, this mouse can connect to your computer via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or Bluetooth, making it the perfect mobile gaming companion.

The Stormtrooper Edition integrates the iconic helmet along the ergonomic body of the Atheris mouse.

Razer’s Stormtrooper Edition Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat

This is probably my favorite announcement of the new product lineup. The Goliath is Razer’s best-selling soft gaming mouse mat, and now with this new design will become a staple of black-and-white setups everywhere.

Featuring a group of Stormtroopers with a fantastic black-and-white background, this mousepad is designed with an anti-fraying stitched frame and an anti-slip rubber base.

All of Razer’s new products are available starting today, May 3rd from Razer.com and select retailers.

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today introduced a special collection of Imperial stormtrooper-inspired peripherals in collaboration with the beloved Star Wars brand. This new collection includes the Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard, the Razer Atheris wireless mouse, and the Razer Goliathus Extended gaming mouse mat – all now available in a stylish white and black Stormtrooper themed edition. Donning the iconic stormtrooper design, the Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard and Atheris wireless mouse are built for productivity and performance, tuned for both the office and home environments. The Star Wars-themed Razer Goliathus Extended gaming mouse mat completes the set with a massive surface area for intense work sessions and high-adrenaline gaming. “Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon with a rich history not only in cinema, but also in gaming,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We are excited to join forces with Lucasfilm to create this special collection for our biggest fans and to bring the design of the saga’s most iconic characters to gaming peripherals.” For Star Wars aficionados, the new stormtrooper themed peripherals are must-haves to bring order to any desktop collection. Discover the entire Star Wars family of products here: www.razer.com/campaigns/stormtrooper.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!