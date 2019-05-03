No need to spend a fortune for sous vide meals, this Souvia model is just $30 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Souvia Sous Vide Immersion Circulator (1100 watts) for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $40 and $80 on Amazon over the last year or so, today’s deal is the best price we can find. We have never seen this model drop this low directly on Amazon. While it might not carry the same level of brand recognition as the popular Anova models, it is also a fraction of the price. It features a polycarbonate body, temperature control, touch screen and a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The GEESTA Crystal-Clear Sous Vide Container is great add-on for your new cooker, although just about anything comparable will work. You can also start your sous vide adventures with the ChefSteps Joule from $144 (Reg. up to $199).

Souvia Sous Vide Immersion Circulator:

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars just to experience a sophisticated and elegant fine dining menu! All you have to do is use this premium sous vide machine! Professionals in the food industry have always raved about the cooking method, but as a regular-at-home cook or mom, you might think it is not easy to do. Using this sous vide cooker, even a newbie in the kitchen can whip up amazing 5-star meals for the whole family.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!