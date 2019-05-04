Nokia’s Withings Steel Smartwatch works w/ HealthKit for $83.50 (2019 low), more from $54

Amazon is offering the Nokia Withings Steel Smartwatch for $83.69 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate, beats Withings current sale, and undercuts the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 by $6. Thanks to 8-month battery life, Withings Steel lets you forget charging while still offering smartwatch functionality. This includes automatic tracking of over 10 activity types, sleep monitoring, and more. Keep tabs on all the data gathered in Apple Health thanks to handy integration within the Withings app. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Looking for Nokia’s higher-end offering? That’s on sale too!

We also spotted the Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch for $53.92 shipped at Amazon. Note: currently backordered 1-2 months. That’s about 20% off what it’s currently fetching at Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Just like the Withings above, charging isn’t required and it automatically tracks steps, calories burned, sleep, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

Nokia Withings Steel Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

Automatic synchronization – Visualize trends and data on your smartphone with the free Nokia Health Mate app

No charging – Up to 8-month battery life

