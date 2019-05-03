Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch delivers 25 day battery life, more for $160 (Reg. $200)

- May. 3rd 2019 8:06 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm Smartwatch for $159.96 shipped in both colors. For comparison, it typically sells for $200. Today’s offer is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Withings Steel HR Sport delivers heart rate and fitness tracking in one sleek package. It is water resistant to 50m and offers 25 days of battery life on a single charge, so it’s ready for just about anything you throw at it. You’ll even be able to enjoy smartphone notifications as well. It works in tandem with the entire Withings lineup, which we just recently reviewed. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking to save even further while still tracking your fitness? Go with the more affordable, but still capable Fitbit Alta HR for over 50% less. You won’t get that traditional watch look, but there’s still plenty of features to help you track your progress throughout the day.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

  • Heart rate tracking – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.
  • Workout mode w/connected GPS – Maps your session with distance, elevation and pace.
  • Fitness level – Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation.
  • Goes the distance – Water resistant up to 50m, 25 days of battery life on one charge, durable stainless steel case.
  • Sleep tracking – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity plus enjoy a silent vibrating alarm.

