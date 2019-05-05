Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off select Clarisonic accessories from $11.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Clarisonic accessories from $11.50 Prime shipped. Most notably, we’re seeing the Clarisonic Deep Pore Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement for $17.01 when opting for Subscribe and Save. Otherwise, you’ll be able to pick it up for $18.90. That’s good for an up to $10 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon low. If you already have one of Clarisonic’s Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, then stocking up on these replacements is a great way to save. Rated 4/5 stars from over 545 shoppers.

The sale also has plenty of other accessories from Clarisonic, including facial scrubs and more.

Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Replacement features:

Clarisonic Deep Pore Brush Head provides a deep, invigorating cleanse refining clogged pores and visibly reduces the appearance of enlarged pores. Designed for skin prone to oil, pores enlarged over time with age, the dual motion bristles massages out impurities that may get in the way of great skin. Change your brush head every three months for best results.

