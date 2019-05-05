Popular iOttie car smartphone mounts on sale at Amazon from $12

- May. 5th 2019 2:09 pm ET

0

We’ve spotted a handful of popular iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale at Amazon today starting at under $12. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Easy One Touch 2 for $11.86. For comparison, it typically sells for between $17-$20, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price. This smartphone mount is compatible with popular iPhone and Android models. You’ll be able to easily keep your device at eye-level while driving. Rated 4+ stars like the rest of iOttie’s lineup. Head below for more deals.

Additional iOttie deals include:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 2 provides a safe, versatile and highly functional smartphone mounting solution. Like its predecessors, the Easy One Touch and Easy One Touch XL, our Easy One Touch 2 is packed with standard features. This includes the iOttie patented one touch locking feature as well as the iOttie super sticky gel pad.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

