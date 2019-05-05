Popular iOttie car smartphone mounts on sale at Amazon from $12

We’ve spotted a handful of popular iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale at Amazon today starting at under $12. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Easy One Touch 2 for $11.86. For comparison, it typically sells for between $17-$20, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price. This smartphone mount is compatible with popular iPhone and Android models. You’ll be able to easily keep your device at eye-level while driving. Rated 4+ stars like the rest of iOttie’s lineup. Head below for more deals.
Additional iOttie deals include:
- iTap Air VenT Mount: $14 (Reg. $20)
- iTap Magnetic Car Mount: $17 (Reg. $25)
- One Touch 4 Car Mount: $20.50 (Reg. $25)
The iOttie Easy One Touch 2 provides a safe, versatile and highly functional smartphone mounting solution. Like its predecessors, the Easy One Touch and Easy One Touch XL, our Easy One Touch 2 is packed with standard features. This includes the iOttie patented one touch locking feature as well as the iOttie super sticky gel pad.
