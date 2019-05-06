Expand your smart home with TP-Link plugs and switches from $32

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart HS105 Plugs for $31.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $40+ price tag and the best offer we can find. This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug as an affordable way to expand your smart home. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS210 Smart Light Switches $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, that’s a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon. These TP-Link switches work with traditional three-way in-wall lighting and support Alexa plus several other smart home platforms. Best of all? No additional hubs are required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs feature:

Control from anywhere – turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice control – works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Compact design – won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two smart plugs to be installed side-by-side

