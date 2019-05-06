This 16-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is only $9.50 at Amazon (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon offers the Contigo Handled AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Mug in Black for $9.65 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free in-store pickup. Regularly as much as $25, which is what you’d pay at Best Buy right now, today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low. This travel mug fits most cup holders; it keeps drinks cold up to 15 hours or hot up to five hours thanks to its vacuum insulation. The lid is top-rack dishwasher safe. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you need something more rugged for outdoor activities, the Under Armour Sideline Water Jug is still on sale for $19.

For a thorough clean-up, pick up this 3-piece Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Set at $9. It comes with a long brush, straw brush, and detail brush.

Contigo Handled AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 15 hours thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Convenient one-handed drinking from either side of the lid with the push of a button

Carrying handle makes it more comfortable to take your mug on the go yet still Fits in most cup holders

Button lock on lid prevents accidental opening for added peace of mind

Easy-clean lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and is top-rack dishwasher-safe; hand-wash-only stainless steel body

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!