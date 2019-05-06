This 16-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is only $9.50 at Amazon (Reg. up to $25)

- May. 6th 2019 3:54 pm ET

$9.50
Amazon offers the Contigo Handled AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Mug in Black for $9.65 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free in-store pickup. Regularly as much as $25, which is what you’d pay at Best Buy right now, today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low. This travel mug fits most cup holders; it keeps drinks cold up to 15 hours or hot up to five hours thanks to its vacuum insulation. The lid is top-rack dishwasher safe. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you need something more rugged for outdoor activities, the Under Armour Sideline Water Jug is still on sale for $19.

For a thorough clean-up, pick up this 3-piece Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Set at $9. It comes with a long brush, straw brush, and detail brush.

Contigo Handled AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

  • Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 15 hours thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • Convenient one-handed drinking from either side of the lid with the push of a button
  • Carrying handle makes it more comfortable to take your mug on the go yet still Fits in most cup holders
  • Button lock on lid prevents accidental opening for added peace of mind
  • Easy-clean lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and is top-rack dishwasher-safe; hand-wash-only stainless steel body

