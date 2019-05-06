Crate & Barrel is collaborating with Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James for an adorable cookout collection. Filled with gorgeous blue and white detailing, in the new line you can find picnic baskets, blankets, serveware, bedding and more. Plus, items in the collection range in price from $6 to $60. Head below to find our top picks from this collection.

Picnic Essentials

Start off your picnic with the 80-inch Square Bandana Blanket that’s perfect for lounging on warm weather days. The large paisley print is timeless and it features thick material for added comfort. Even better, when not in use for a picnic, you can throw this over the foot of the bed or sofa for a welcoming touch. Pick up this versatile blanket for spring and summer at just $60.

Pair the blanket with a Draper James x Crate and Barrel Cookout Peterboro Picnic Basket. When you open the lid of this basket you will find dainty dots and graceful scrolls that capture the look of a bandana. I also love that it says “Dig In”, which Reese Witherspoon quotes is “Southern sass”. This basket is spacious to hold all of your picnic essentials and its wicker material is weather-resistant. It would also make a wonderful Mother’s Day gift and it’s priced at $50.

The picnic basket is made of Appalachian white ash, each basket is handcrafted at the Peterboro Basket Company, which has been making wooden baskets in Peterborough, New Hampshire, since 1854.

Serveware

Get ready for outdoor barbecues with the Enamel Serving Tray with the words Come and Get It right on the metal. This is a great piece for serving drinks or snacks to your guests. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe for an easy clean-up and it’s priced at just $18.

Another adorable piece to add to your warm weather get togethers is the Cheers Y’all Acrylic Wine Glasses. These glasses are shatter-resistant, dishwasher-safe and BPA free. This is the perfect accessory to any party and start at just $9.

Bedding

Finally, Reese Witherspoon is bringing colorful prints into your home with her new line of bedding. Spring is a wonderful time to update your bed linens and we love the Willow Duvet Cover and Shams.This 300-thread-count duvet cover is machine-washable and its reversible for versatility. It also has tie details to keep everything in place and is priced from just $50.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to Reese Witherspoons past collaborations with Crate and Barrel here and here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!