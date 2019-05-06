Add a 27-inch 4K HDR display to your workstation with LG’s $310 Monitor (Save $90)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the LG 27-inch 27UK600-W 4K Monitor for $309.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct as well. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a $90 discount, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Alongside its 27-inch 4K panel, this monitor also touts HDR10 support. Other notable features include a 60Hz refresh rate, the inclusion of FreeSync and more. Then in terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input. Over 450 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to put your savings to work, consider pairing LG’s monitor with the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevating your setup. Alternatively, you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

LG 27-inch 27UK600-W 4K Monitor features:

Get the most out of your computer with this 27-inch LG monitor. HDR10 produces the levels of color and brightness necessary to carry out your vision, and FreeSync minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid gaming experience. This LG monitor is HDCP 2.2 compatible to display video from consoles and Blu-ray players.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!