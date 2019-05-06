Nordstrom’s Shoe Flash Sale offers up to 60% off ECCO, Tory Burch, Madewell & more

Nordstrom is marking down a ton of its top brand shoes at up to 60% off including Cole Haan, ECCO, Tory Burch, Madewell and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s ECCO Soft VII Lace-Up Sneakers are perfect for everyday wear and they’re currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These sneakers are versatile to wear with jeans, khakis or jeans alike and their rigid outsole provides traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Nordstrom customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Final Clearance Items from $50.
Our top picks for men include:
- ECCO Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker $100 (Orig. $150)
- J&M Fullerton Chukka Boot $120 (Orig. $185)
- Vince Brunswick Chukka Boot $245 (Orig. $350)
- Thomas and Vine Siege Boot $65 (Orig. $130)
- Whyle Double Strap Monk Sneaker $105 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marc Fisher Brandie Flip Flops $105 (Orig. $150)
- Tory Burch Ines Espadrille Flats $153 (Orig. $228)
- Madewell The Frances Loafer $120 (Orig. $148)
- Chinese Laundry Springfield Mule $80 (Orig. $100)
- Sole Society Pippy Platforms $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
