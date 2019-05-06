If you’re here, there’s a chance that you’re fascinated by the idea of scaling back and living minimally. Portable spaces like RVs and tiny homes are trending right now. Many are flocking towards the idea of spending less on a home and having plenty leftover for a life filled with adventure. While Polydrop Trailer may not offer as many amenities as some other options, most would agree that it checks a lot of boxes and clocks in at a very affordable price.

Extremely functional

Polydrop Trailer offers an incredible bang for your buck. Each unit is handmade and sports thick wall insulation that protects it from harsh weather. During initial tests, the internal temperature of the unit held at 59.9º F while it was 35.2 ºF outside. This makes it very easy to remain comfortable with very little energy usage required for heating.

The unit weighs a mere 760 pounds, making it easily towable by most vehicles, even small cars. Using aluminum externally helps keep it both lightweight and durable. Independent suspension and a hydraulic brake system help ensure that the towing experience is a smooth one.

“My wife and I not only used to use this trailer for traveling, but also we use it as a personal studying space in parking lots and a micro-office. When we look back, the happiest moment of building this trailer was that we finally have our own space to let us be free to leave whenever we wanted, not merely camping in comfort,” said Kyung-Hyun.

Thanks to a 100W solar charging system, the Polydrop Trailer is able to power its heater, a 12V outlet, and some USB outlets completely off the grid. A kitchenette along the back offers two drawers for storage, allowing travelers to keep eating essentials contained until they find a place to call home for the night.

An incredible launch price The Polydrop Trailer is priced at a very reasonable $9,000. Polydrop is offering 20 limited edition models at this price before launching a standard offering at $13,000. To secure your own Polydrop Trailer, a $6,000 deposit is required. 9to5Toys’ Take I love living minimally. I use a very low amount of square footage in my home and find much of it to be overkill. This line of thinking makes the Polydrop Trailer very intriguing. At such a low price point and the ability to be towed by most vehicles, this unit checks a whole lot of boxes and comes in what I consider to be a stunning and innovative design. Pair all of this with solar power and you’ve got the perfect recipe for spending most of your time off the grid.

