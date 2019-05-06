Save up to 45% on a wide selection of Sabrent USB 3.0 Hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped

- May. 6th 2019 4:04 pm ET

0

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its USB hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped. One standout for us is the Premium 4-Port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub for $10.99 when code 353P8QSM has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $17, that takes 35% off and drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen. Sporting an aluminum casing, this hub is deigned to fit in your your Mac. It features a 30-inch cable and thanks to the USB 3.0 capabilities, that means it can handle up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for other deals from the sale.

Have a new USB-C MacBook? Fret not, because that doesn’t mean you still can’t take advantage any of these USB hubs. Pairing them with the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 will solve the issue. 

Notable Sabrent discounts include:

Sabrent Premium 4-Port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub features:

The USB 3.0 Hub adds four additional USB ports to your Mac (or PC), allowing you to connect USB devices such as digital cameras, phones, external hard drives, flash drives, and printers to one convenient place. Its sleek aluminum design the perfect complement to your Apple computer and products. It does not require any software or complicated installation process. With a slim design, it saves you precious desktop space. It’s extremely portable and easy to move between systems or take on the road.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go