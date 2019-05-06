Save up to 45% on a wide selection of Sabrent USB 3.0 Hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its USB hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped. One standout for us is the Premium 4-Port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub for $10.99 when code 353P8QSM has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $17, that takes 35% off and drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen. Sporting an aluminum casing, this hub is deigned to fit in your your Mac. It features a 30-inch cable and thanks to the USB 3.0 capabilities, that means it can handle up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for other deals from the sale.

Have a new USB-C MacBook? Fret not, because that doesn’t mean you still can’t take advantage any of these USB hubs. Pairing them with the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 will solve the issue.

Notable Sabrent discounts include:

Sabrent Premium 4-Port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub features:

The USB 3.0 Hub adds four additional USB ports to your Mac (or PC), allowing you to connect USB devices such as digital cameras, phones, external hard drives, flash drives, and printers to one convenient place. Its sleek aluminum design the perfect complement to your Apple computer and products. It does not require any software or complicated installation process. With a slim design, it saves you precious desktop space. It’s extremely portable and easy to move between systems or take on the road.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!