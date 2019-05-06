Amazon slashes 33% off Samsung’s 512GB MicroSD Card: $100 shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 512GB Evo Select MicroSD Card for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $50 off the going rate and beats the previous Amazon low by $20. Whether you plan on expanding your Switch or increasing the capacity of your DSLR, this 512GB card is a fantastic way to go about it. Speeds that reach 100MB/s make it a fantastic option for 4K recording, game storage, and much more. Resistance of water, extreme temperatures, and shock allow you use this card without needing to protect it from the elements. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Oh, and be sure to check out today’s deal on the Samsung T5 USB-C SSD.

Be ready to manage contents on a Mac, PC, or Android device with Rocketek USB-C microSD Card Reader for $8. Its compact design makes it a great item that’s easy to take with you. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of its reviewers.

Samsung 512GB Evo Select MicroSD Card features:

High-performance for 4K UHD video recording, high resolution pictures, gaming, and music, for use in Smartphones, action Cameras, drones, gaming consoles, Android Tablets, laptops, DSLRs, and more

Includes: full-size adapter for use in cameras and laptop/Desktop computers

Waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, x-ray proof

10-Year limited warranty

