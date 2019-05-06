VANTRUE’s highly-rated N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera records 1080p & 1440p for $150 (Reg. $200)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera for $149.99 shipped when you use the code 5MNFTT7D at checkout. This is $50 off the going rate and is a match for the discounts we normally track. Featuring both a front-facing and rear-facing camera, you’ll be able to capture just about everything in your vehicle with ease. Perfect for Uber drivers or just parents of teens, this dash camera will make sure you never miss a beat. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for other dash cameras? You’ll find the above N2 Pro and more in our dash camera roundup, where we compare several offerings to help you make the best decision.

Save some cash and opt for a single lens with the APEMAN 1080p Dash Camera for $42.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it doesn’t feature two lenses, it’s perfect for recording what happens in front of you. Also, don’t forget your 32GB microSD card to capture your footage on. This model is just $7 at Amazon and makes for a perfect add-on.

Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) image sensor, the dual 1080P dash cam simultaneously captures road front (170°) and inside cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps.

The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony IMX323 sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark.

24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record once detects motion in front. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up.

