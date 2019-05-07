Grab a spec’d up 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $500 off

Expercom offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2.6GHz/16GB/2TB for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $500 off the regular going rate at B&H and other retailers. Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pro delivers a 2.6GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. For content creators looking for a truly mobile setup, this one has everything needed to make the most of it.

Put you savings to work, and grab a sleeve for your 15-inch MacBook Pro. This affordable option at Amazon comes in two finishes, making it a solid option to keep your investment safe whether at home or on-the-go.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 2TB SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!