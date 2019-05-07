Grab a spec’d up 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $500 off

Expercom offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2.6GHz/16GB/2TB for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $500 off the regular going rate at B&H and other retailers. Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pro delivers a 2.6GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. For content creators looking for a truly mobile setup, this one has everything needed to make the most of it.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 2TB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
