BlenderBottles offer the perfect on-the-go smoothie experience, now just $10 (Reg. $15)

- May. 7th 2019 3:12 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle in Pebble Grey (500706) for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15, this is a great time to score one of the popular BlenderBottles at a nice discount. Today’s deal is a matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. These bottles are designed to offer a quick and/or on-the-go mixing system with the included 316 surgical-grade stainless steel wired whisk ball. They have a leak-proof seal, secure flip cap, a dishwasher-safe design, limited lifetime warranty and are made of BPA and phthalate-free Eastman Tritan plastic. Rated 4+ stars from over 420 Amazon customers.

While the 36-ounce capacity might be a little big for some, the smaller 24-ounce options are only a few cents less than today’s deal. And although they are certainly dishwasher-safe, one of these BlenderBottle 2-in-1 Shaker Bottle and Straw Cleaning Sets will keep them in better shape for even longer. However, if your looking for something in the casual, commuter category, this 16-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is only $8 at Amazon (Reg. up to $25) right now.

BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle:

  • 32-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 26 ounces) sleek and durable Pro32 shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements
  • Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups
  • Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

