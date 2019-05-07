Elegantly tote a MacBook + iPad in Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack for $66.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Paracycle Backpack for $66.49 shipped. Note: you’ll see this price at checkout. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only can this backpack fit a 15-inch MacBook, it also has a dedicated tablet pocket that’s perfect for an iPad. Samsonite has interwoven extra strength fibers into this bag’s fabric to provide exceptional durability and tear resistance. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Looking for something more colorful? Consider the Under Armour Hustle Backpack for $55. Like the Paracycle Backpack above, this backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, ensuring there’s always room for your laptop.
Samsonite Modern Paracycle Backpack features:
- CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant
- SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport
- LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
- TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet
