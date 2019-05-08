6PM’s Spring Shoe Sale takes up to 80% off Sperry, Cole Haan, Michael Kors & more from $27

6PM Spring Shoes Edit Event takes up to 80% off Cole Haan, Sperry, Michael Kors, Dolce Vita, Hunter and other top brands. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Spruce up your look with the men’s Cole Haan Boothbay Slip On Loafers that are on sale for $45. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and these shoes were originally priced at $150. Plus, this style is available in five color options. In case you missed it, we recently have a guide on the top loafers on the market under $50 (find our guide here). Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- G.H. Bass & Co. Dirty Buck 2.0 Demi $27 (Orig. $135)
- Cole Haan Bernard Zip Boot $69 (Orig. $250)
- Cole Haan Boothbay Slip-On Loafer $45 (Orig. $150)
- Tommy Bahama Acanto Loafer $51 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Regend React Sneaker $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Michael Kors Bahia Slip-On $105 (Orig. $150)
- Dolce Vita Popi Wedge $52 (Orig. $80)
- Sperry Waypoint Smoking Slipper $54 (Orig. $72)
- adidas Falcon Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $60)
- Hunter Original Color Block Rain Boot $109 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
