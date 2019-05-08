6PM’s Spring Shoe Sale takes up to 80% off Sperry, Cole Haan, Michael Kors & more from $27

- May. 8th 2019 1:07 pm ET

6PM Spring Shoes Edit Event takes up to 80% off Cole Haan, Sperry, Michael Kors, Dolce Vita, Hunter and other top brands. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Spruce up your look with the men’s Cole Haan Boothbay Slip On Loafers that are on sale for $45. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen and these shoes were originally priced at $150. Plus, this style is available in five color options. In case you missed it, we recently have a guide on the top loafers on the market under $50 (find our guide here). Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

