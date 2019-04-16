In case you missed it, in men’s fashion, loafers have made a huge comeback for spring. From dressy to casual, they’re an array of styles in today’s market. However, most options come with hefty price tags ranging from up to $500. That’s why today we are rounding up our favorite slip-on loafer styles that are under $50. Head below to find our top five picks with top brands from Cole Haan, ALDO, Sperry and more.

Cole Haan

When thinking of Cole Haan, it usually triggers a steep price tag, however they’ve just added a sale selection with styles under $100. One of the most notable items in that sale section is the Pinch Weekender Roadtrip Penny Loafer. This style is right under $50 and is a great option for everyday wear. These loafers also include a cushioned insole for added comfort, lightweight material and a flexible design.

ALDO

ALDO has an array of styles of loafers and you can find a lot of less expensive options at Nordstrom Rack. ALDO’s Maximillien City Loafers can be easily dressed up or down. Its polished leather exterior will elevate any outfit and it features a rigid bottom for superior traction. Even better, this style can be found for just $45.

Another option is ALDO’s Yadone Moc Driver that features a fun knot detailing across the foot. and is also priced at $45. This design is available in four versatile color options and will look great with dress pants, shorts or jeans alike. I personally think this style looks very high-end for a great price point.

Bass

No loafer list would be complete without a pair of G.H. Bass Loafers. The Leon Slip-On Loafer is a stylish pair of shoes that are timeless and will polish any look. It includes a mesh sock-lining for breathability and two classic color options. This loafer will be a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s priced at $50.

Sperry

Finally, if you’re looking for a casual option Sperry’s loafers are the perfect option. The Mainsail Canvas Penny Loafer is a cross between a sneaker and a loafer. It features a relaxed design with the look of a loafer. It also includes a memory foam insole for comfort and its slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. Plus, this style is on sale for right under $50 at Nordstrom Rack.

Which style of loafers was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s shorts under $50.

