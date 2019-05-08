Elevate your display to eye level w/ AmazonBasics’ Monitor Stand at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers its AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand for $29.71 shipped. Usually selling for $40, that saves you 25% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low, beating the last discount by $2. This monitor stand clamps to your desk and allows you to adjust the height of a display within a seven-inch range. Not only does it free up your desk space, but elevating your monitor can also help relieve neck strain and more. Nearly 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

An alternative way to give your monitor some extra height is this highly-rated wood monitor stand at $20. This option features an integrated shelf for storage and is a more visually appealing addition to your workspace.

AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand features:

Position your computer display right where you want it with this AmazonBasics single-monitor stand. The arm easily adjusts as needed to ensure comfortable viewing of your monitor, which can help reduce shoulder, neck, and eye strain. By raising a monitor up off the desktop, it also reduces unnecessary clutter and increases valuable surface space. The modular single-monitor arm mount provides improved ergonomics and space-saving convenience—its arm sections can even be removed to adapt to tight spaces.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!