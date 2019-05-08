Anker 1-day sale starts at $23.50 w/ deals on portable projectors, Qi chargers, more

Today only, Woot is discounting various Anker products starting at $23.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $229.99. That’s down from the current $300 price tag at Amazon and $2 less than the best we’ve tracked in 2019. Anker’s Nebula Capsule delivers an ultra-portable projector with a built-in 360-degree speaker, four hours of playback and integrated streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Anker deals can be found below.
Other notable deals include:
- Qi Charging Stand Bundle: $42 (Reg. $55)
- PowerCore 10400mAh Portable Battery: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Strip with USB-C: $28.50 (Reg. $35)
- …and more…
Anker Nebula Capsule features:
- Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments
- 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction
- Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do
- Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!