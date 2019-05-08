Amazon #1 best-selling podcasting mic, the Blue Snowball, is now $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone in Black for $34.99 shipped. As a comparison, it is typically listed around $50 with today’s price being the best we’ve seen in years at Amazon. Blue’s Snowball is one of the most popular entry-level podcasting mics out there, with an ultra-portable design and compatibility with both Mac and PC. It plugs in via USB, so you know that you’ll be good for most uses. It is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 3,600 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating.

Looking for a truly budget option? Give this AmazonBasics travel condenser microphone a try for under $20. It’s compact design makes it easy to toss in your bag, so you’re always ready to record. It won’t have the highest quality audio out there, but it will get the job done in a tough spot.

Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Mic features:

Custom condenser capsule offers crystal clear audio for Skype, Messages and FaceTime

Record vocals, create podcasts, and add narration to your home movies

Add crystal clear audio to recordings for YouTube. Frequency Response: 40 –18 kHz

Easy plug and play directly to your Mac or PC-no drivers to install

