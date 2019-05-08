Huawei Band 3 Pro sports an AMOLED display, GPS, sleep tracking, and more: $55 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Huawei Band 3 Pro in Black for $54.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon by $5. If you’ve been looking for a slim and cost-effective alternative to many of the smartwatches on the market, this offering from Huawei is certainly worth your consideration. It sports an AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, water resistance, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and much more, making it an excellent option for most. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

I’ve started stocking a bag over the last year or two with a backup charger for each one of my devices. This makes packing for upcoming trips a breeze as I have everything ready to go and don’t need to tear down what’s on my nightstand traveling. You can do the same by grabbing this extra charger for $9.

Huawei Band 3 Pro features:

AMOLED touch display: color screen and adjustable screen brightness; full screen touch and home button control – built-in GPS tracks workouts without your phone

5ATM: 50M water resistance, pool swim and open water with a 6-axis imu sensor, providing stats for stroke style detection, distance, laps, swolf, number of strokes and calories

Multi-sports mode: indoor/outdoor run, walk, indoor/outdoor cycle, swim, free training and various exercise types – 24/7 heart rate monitor: provides precise real-time heart rate data

Sleep tracking: true sleep 2.0, developed in collaboration with Harvard medical school’s cdb center, identifies the 6 most common sleep-related issues, and gives suggestions for better sleep

Camera remote: doubles as a Camera shutter remote for your smartphone – take better selfies, group photos, and shots at distances without carrying an extra Camera shutter remote

