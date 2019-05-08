iPhone SE with 1-month of pre-paid service can be yours for just $87.50

- May. 8th 2019 9:22 am ET

0

Simple Mobile offers an iPhone SE 32GB with one month of pre-paid service for $87.49 shipped when promo code INSTANT30 is applied during checkout. Simply add the phone to your cart, along with a pre-paid service card on the next page, then apply the aforementioned promo code at checkout. There’s roughly $130 worth of value here and Apple is currently charging $249 for the device itself. Apple’s iPhone SE delivers stellar value at this price point, with a Retina display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ideal for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest technology.

Put your savings to work and grab a clear case for iPhone SE. That’s a great way to showcase your color of choice, and it delivers a certain level of protection without adding too much bulk. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

iPhone SE features:

  • 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
  • A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • Touch ID

