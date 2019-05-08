Latest Mac Mini discounted by up to $200 with various configurations available

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off various Mac mini models. You’ll find both stock and upgraded configurations in this sale with free shipping for all. Tax savings are available for shoppers in select states. Leading the way is the 3.0GHz/32GB/1TB SSD model for $2,099. It typically sells for $2,299 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked. Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the 1TB SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out the entire sale here for more configurations.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $20. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount, if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

