Control your outdoor lights w/ this Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart plug for $22

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code OUTDOOR2199 is applied during checkout. That’s $4 off and the best we can currently find. Control your outdoor lights with this simple smart plug, which is ideal for summer months or at Christmas time. It’s also designed for just about any type of weather, so you can set it and forget it. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need an indoor smart plug? This affordable option is under $10 and a #1 best-seller at Amazon. With its slim design and multi-platform compatibility, it’s an easy buy for expanding Alexa or Google Assistant smart homes.

iClever Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This iClever Smart Home Power Strip plugs into a single outlet and provides plug-in ports for multiple devices. It’s so much more than just a simple power strip, however— it can also control your devices through voice commands or our app! You can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to operate your TV, heater, air conditioner,lights and more without leaving your couch.

