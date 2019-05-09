Make Leatherman’s 7-in-1 Skeletool part of your everyday carry for $48 (All-time low, 20% off)

Amazon offers the Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 All-Purpose Multi-Tool for $47.96 shipped. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like Home Depot, this is the first price drop we’ve seen at Amazon and a new all-time low. This lightweight multitool includes everything from pliers and a combo knife blade to wire cutters, a bottle opener and more. It’s also made of stainless steel to ensure its durability over time. Note: shipping is delayed by 1-2 days, though you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,625 customers.

If you’re looking for a multitool to add onto your keys, then the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool at $5.50 Prime shipped is a fantastic option that won’t break the bank. And for other ways to ensure you’re already armed for various tasks, check out our roundup of best multi-tools from under $5 featuring Gerber, Leatherman and more.

Leatherman 7-in-1 Skeletool features:

At a mere 5 oz. the Leatherman Skeletool has a stainless steel combo blade, pliers, bit driver, removable pocket clip and carabiner/bottle opener. This multifunctional device is just what you need to perform a variety of maneuvers and operations in one good-looking package. It’s equipped with a 420HC stainless steel clip point combo straight/serrated knife, needle nose and regular pliers.

