Take this Google Assistant-enabled Sony speaker anywhere for $50 (Reg. $100+)

- May. 9th 2019 8:04 am ET

$50
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sony Smart Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $200, which is what B&H is currently charging. Meanwhile, our previous deal mentions have been in the neighborhood of $70 with today’s offer being a new all-time low. With a portable design and Google Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to take this smart speaker just about anywhere. Its 360-degree design ensures that audio hits every corner of your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t care for Google Assistant? The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is a great portable alternative without the added smarts. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 33,000 customers. With up to 14 hours of battery life and an IPX5 design, you can bring this speaker to the pool, beach, or wherever your summer activities take you.

Sony Smart Bluetooth Speaker features:

Use the built-in Google Assistant on this Sony wireless speaker to play your favorite songs via voice activation. The omnidirectional audio lets you fill the room with powerful sound, and the touch-free gesture control lets you adjust volume and play or pause audio with a wave of your hand. This Sony wireless speaker has a dimmable LED clock display.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$50

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp