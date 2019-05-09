Take this Google Assistant-enabled Sony speaker anywhere for $50 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sony Smart Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $200, which is what B&H is currently charging. Meanwhile, our previous deal mentions have been in the neighborhood of $70 with today’s offer being a new all-time low. With a portable design and Google Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to take this smart speaker just about anywhere. Its 360-degree design ensures that audio hits every corner of your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t care for Google Assistant? The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is a great portable alternative without the added smarts. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 33,000 customers. With up to 14 hours of battery life and an IPX5 design, you can bring this speaker to the pool, beach, or wherever your summer activities take you.

Sony Smart Bluetooth Speaker features:

Use the built-in Google Assistant on this Sony wireless speaker to play your favorite songs via voice activation. The omnidirectional audio lets you fill the room with powerful sound, and the touch-free gesture control lets you adjust volume and play or pause audio with a wave of your hand. This Sony wireless speaker has a dimmable LED clock display.

