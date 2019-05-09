Wacom is probably one of the most well-known brands of drawing devices for computers. We have gone hands-on with the company’s products in the past, and Wacom is a well-rated company all around at retailers like Amazon. Today, Wacom introduced its latest product, the Intuos Pro Small. This tablet complete’s the company’s lineup of its most advanced creative pen tablets. Coming in at $250, this creative tablet could become a must-have accessory for entry-level designers looking for the best pen-based experience on a Mac or PC.

Wacom Intuos Pro Small offers a premium experience in a tiny & portable package

The Wacom Intuos Pro comes in three sizes, with small just being the latest addition. Intuos Pro is a Bluetooth-enabled drawing tablet compatible with both Mac and PC, allowing you to design illustrations easily.

Being Bluetooth-enabled, and in a new smaller form factor, the Intuos Pro Small is perfect for the on-the-go creative professional. The tablet features Wacom’s precise Pro Pen 2 technology that offers over 8,000 pen pressure levels, tilt sensitivity, and gives you a natural pen-on-paper feel with a battery-free experience.

Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom’s Branded Business Group said:

“Whether you’re a student taking the tablet from class to the dorm or a photographer needing to quickly retouch some images from a remote location, the new Intuos Pro Small delivers spontaneous creative control and professional grade pen and brush strokes to digital art, design and imaging,”

Wacom’s Intuos Pro Small graphics tablet offers great features & expansions

The Wacom Intuos Pro tablets feature a TouchRing and six ExpressKeys on the small, with eight on the medium and large. These features can be programmed to offer customized shortcuts to help speed up your creative workflow, and if you incorporate both the pen and touch on the tablet, it brings new ways to explore and navigate, offering a brand-new creative experience.

If the tablet itself doesn’t give you exactly what you need, Wacom offers two helpful accessory pens to fit your needs. The Pro Pen 3D features a third button that can perform typical 3D tasks such as tumbling objects. The Pro Pen slim offers a more pencil-like feel offering some artists a more ergonomic option.

Pricing and availability

The Wacom Intuos Pro Small comes in at $250, Medium is $377, and Large will set you back $500 at Amazon and is available starting today.

9to5Toys’ take

This tablet is perfect for the budding professional who wants to upgrade from Wacom’s introductory Intuos lineup, gaining the extra levels of pressure sensitivity, Pro Pen 2, TouchRing, and ExpressKeys. If you’re wanting to really step up your graphics game, the Intuos Pro Small is a great option that balances price, features, and portability.

