This 3G GPS vehicle tracker is great for making sure your car is never lost: $15 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the MOTOsafety OBD-II 3G GPS Vehicle Tracker for $14.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, Walmart charges $30 and this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. Whether you have a new driver you want to keep tabs on or just want to know that you can find your car should it be stolen, this is a must-have driving accessory. With an always-active 3G connection, no matter where your vehicle is, you’ll know its location, speed, and even direction. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for the Veepeak Mini Wi-Fi OBD-II Scanner at $17 Prime shipped for a different feature set. While the above tracker uses GPS and 3G to locate your car, this OBD-II scanner will allow you to diagnose check engine lights, calculate real-time gas mileage, and more.

MOTOsafety 3G GPS Vehicle Tracker features:

Monitor driving activity with 100% accuracy (location, direction, speed, traffic, and more) using Google Maps.

Get a comprehensive teen driving education course with driving report cards that score safe driving habits such as speeding, harsh braking and rapid acceleration to improve driving habits.

$19.99 a month | Activate 3G service to gain peace of mind with our nationwide 3G car tracking coverage that updates every minute. US, Canada, and Mexico

Track from anywhere using free GPS tracking mobile apps with real-time email & text message alerts.

Use GPS tracking to review driving routes, set geofences around key locations (school, home, or friend’s house) and know when the vehicle is in use after curfew.

