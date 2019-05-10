Apple’s latest 21-inch 4K iMac is nearly $150 off at Amazon

- May. 10th 2019 10:35 am ET

Amazon offers the latest Apple 21-inch 4K Retina iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,349.99 shipped. That’s down $149 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon on this model. Also at B&H and Best Buy. The latest from Apple offers a gorgeous Retina 4K display, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac and more. Ships with Apple’s Magic Mouse and Keyboard.

Put your savings to work and grab the Twelve South Backpack to add a little extra storage. This nifty add-on is a great way to hide an external hard drive or other iMac accessory that you’d like to have on-hand but out of sight.

Apple 21-inch 4K Retina iMac features:

  • 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 6-Core
  • 8GB DDR4 | 1TB Fusion Drive
  • 21.5″ 4096 x 2304 IPS Retina 4K Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X (4GB GDDR5)
  • SD/SDHC/SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2

