Fitbit’s latest release, the Ace 2, is now available for purchase. The follow-up to the previous generation kid-focused wearable delivers bright and fun colors, waterproofing, and a silicone design. For the child in your life that wants his or her own fitness tracker, this is a certainly an intriguing option at its $70 price point. Fitbit has been juggling how to manage the competition from Apple Watch and other popular wearables on the market, looking to emerging categories like the Ace 2 kid tracker as a means to keep business growing. Head below for more on the latest from Fitbit.

Fitbit Ace 2 delivers kid-friendly features

The Fitbit Ace 2 arrives on the scene today as a follow-up to the original with a pair of color options: Night Sky/Neon Yellow and Watermelon/Teal. In a wise move, Fitbit will be making additional bands available to change out the colors if your kid so desires. Each band is made of silicone and can be adjusted over time as wrists grow.

Fitbit wisely went for a waterproof design here, which means your kids can wear it all day whether in the pool, shower or wherever you go.

Ace 2 motivates kids to reach the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity with a 1-hour active minutes goal. Kids stay excited about being active with fun goal celebrations that reward them for moving and grooving. Kids earn virtual badges and trophies with step challenges where they can try to best their buds.

Parental controls and expansive tracking

You’ll find the usual smorgasbord of features on the Fitbit Ace 2, including fitness tracking, how many steps your child has taken and a running tally of how active they are each day. The built-in display relays a few of these key measurements, while also offering custom watch faces. Fitbit Ace 2 also has built-in sleep tracking, which is a pretty nice feature for kids.

Parents are able to track all of the aforementioned information via the free iOS and Android app. A family account can be created with the ability to customize all date points for your own comfort level.

Parents set up a family account and create child accounts accordingly. In Parent View, they can easily see kids’ activity and approve their connections. The family account and parental consent is required for children under 13 or any higher minimum age in your country.

The new Fitbit Ace 2 fitness tracker is available for purchase today for $70 at Amazon. It is slated to ship in the coming days.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!