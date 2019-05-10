SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card hits Amazon all-time low at $62

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $61.94 shipped. That’s down from the regular up to $75 price tag, $9 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk is known as one of the best storage manufacturers out there, making today’s deal all the more notable. These cards are rated at transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and ship with a 10-year warranty. Ships with a bundled SD card adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars by some 16,000 Amazon customers.

Cut the storage in half and save roughly 50% by going with a 200GB card. You’ll get all the same performance and features, with this size being a more suitable option for Nintendo Switch and the like. Additional capacities are available in the SanDisk Ultra line as well to check off your needs.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card features:

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!