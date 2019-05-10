UAG’s Scout Series for iPad Pro offers enhanced protection & Smart Keyboard Folio compatibility

UAG, or Urban Armor Gear, is a company that we’ve followed for quite some time. I’ve used their products on my own devices, and now the company is back with a new case for the iPad Pro. Dubbed Scout Series for iPad Pro, this case is compatible with the Smart Keyboard Folio, meaning that you’ll be able to enjoy Apple’s best typing experience while still keeping your tablet save and protected.

Nomad Base Station

UAG’s Scout Series is compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio

The Scout Series case from UAG is the company’s latest iPad Pro protection lineup. This rugged MIL-SPEC case offers compatibility with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, a must for me. I love using Apple’s keyboard on my iPad when on-the-go, but sometimes wish there was a little more protection around the edges; this is exactly what UAG does here.

Never lose your Apple Pencil again

The Scout Series also offers a clip that provides added security to hold the Apple Pencil in place while it’s charging, so you don’t have to worry about it falling off. I’ve already lost an Apple Pencil once before when on a trip, and trust me, it’s never fun having to buy a second Pencil. This case would have prevented that, had I kept my iPad in it.

UAG Scout Series Features

Case requires use of Smart Keyboard Folio

use of Smart Keyboard Folio Feather-light composite construction

Impact-resistant soft core

Tactile grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Adjustable stand with auto wake/sleep folio cover

Apple Pencil holder and compatible with Apple Pencil Pairing/Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

Pricing and availability

The UAG Scout Series for iPad Pro is $49.95 for the 11-inch and $59.95 for the 12.9-inch. Availability should begin soon, but you can sign up to be emailed when the case is ready to be purchased.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced the launch of their newest iPad Pro case, the Scout Series. Providing customers with an exceptional on-the-go experience, UAG has released the first rugged MIL-SPEC case to offer uncompromised Apple Smart Keyboard Folio compatibility. The Scout series case secures both the device and accessory without interfering with the folio’s multiple viewing/typing positions to seamlessly move with the device. When not in use, the case securely holds the folio closed to maintain 360-degree protection, so you’re prepared for any adventure. Designed for dependability, Scout’s rugged clip provides added security to hold the Apple Pencil in place when charging/pairing with the device. In addition, UAG’s Scout series features feather-light construction, impact resistant core and easy access to all buttons and ports providing a smooth experience for all users. “When Apple first released their latest iPad Pros, users went searching for a rugged case compatible with Apple’s new accessories and they were nowhere to be found,” said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager. “We’re very excited to offer users with the first MIL-SPEC iPad Pro case that offers full compatibility with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio & Apple Pencil.”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!