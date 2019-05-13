Amazon has Apple’s official 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover for $19.50 (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers the Apple Smart Cover for 9.7-inch iPad at $19.50 Prime shipped in Charcoal Gray. As a comparison, it typically sells for $39 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low in this color. Apple’s in-house Smart Covers off a simplistic way to protect your iPad plus you can enjoy automatic wake and sleep functionality as well. The cover can be folded in various different ways so typing is easier and viewing content more enjoyable.

Looking for something even more affordable? This option from ESR is available for less in various colors and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings from over 7,000 reviewers. It offers many of the same features, but will lack that Apple material that is so lust-worthy.

Apple Smart Cover for 9.7-inch iPad features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.

The Smart Cover automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

It folds into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or watching videos. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

Compatible with 2018 ipad 6th generation, 2017 ipad 5th generation, ipad air 2 and ipad air models

