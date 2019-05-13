Put the mini playable Ms. Pac-Man Arcade on your shelf at just over $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade Ms. Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game for $10.39. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20, this one has sold for closer to $15 or so at Amazon and has recently dropped down to $13. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is a miniature scale replica of the original arcade game with a full color display and a light-up marquee. Rated 4+ stars from over 330 Amazon customers. More details below.

While they are smaller than the 12-inch Replicade cabinets, they are also a fraction of the price. The Tiny Arcades come in several different flavors highlighting some of the most nostalgic arcade titles of yesteryear. You’ll find other models available from under $13 including Galaga, Dig Dug and many more right here.

Tiny Arcade Ms. Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game:

Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game

Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches

Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack

High resolution/high definition color screen

Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game

Light up header

