PowerA’s Mario Silhouette Nintendo Switch Enhanced Controller returns to $40 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what GameStop is charging and matches the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re still playing with Joy-Con controllers, it’s time you upgraded to a Pro-style alternative. I find the form-factor much more comfortable to use and this PowerA offering even sports a slick red design with a silhouette of Nintendo’s iconic mushroom-devouring character in the middle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The controller above opts for AAs instead of a traditional rechargeable battery. This can be great, but it means that you’ll want to keep some AAs on hand. Grab Amazon’s 8-pack for $4 and you should be good to go for months.
PowerA Switch Enhanced Controller features:
- Bluetooth wireless freedom
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty
