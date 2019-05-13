PowerA’s Mario Silhouette Nintendo Switch Enhanced Controller returns to $40 (Reg. up to $50)

- May. 13th 2019 12:51 pm ET

$40
0

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what GameStop is charging and matches the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re still playing with Joy-Con controllers, it’s time you upgraded to a Pro-style alternative. I find the form-factor much more comfortable to use and this PowerA offering even sports a slick red design with a silhouette of Nintendo’s iconic mushroom-devouring character in the middle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The controller above opts for AAs instead of a traditional rechargeable battery. This can be great, but it means that you’ll want to keep some AAs on hand. Grab Amazon’s 8-pack for $4 and you should be good to go for months.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Controller features:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$40

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA Nintendo Switch

About the Author