PowerA’s Mario Silhouette Nintendo Switch Enhanced Controller returns to $40 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what GameStop is charging and matches the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re still playing with Joy-Con controllers, it’s time you upgraded to a Pro-style alternative. I find the form-factor much more comfortable to use and this PowerA offering even sports a slick red design with a silhouette of Nintendo’s iconic mushroom-devouring character in the middle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The controller above opts for AAs instead of a traditional rechargeable battery. This can be great, but it means that you’ll want to keep some AAs on hand. Grab Amazon’s 8-pack for $4 and you should be good to go for months.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

