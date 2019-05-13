Samsonite’s MacBook-ready Columbian Leather Messenger Bag drops to $60 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag for $59.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Matched at eBags. That’s $20 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This bag from Samsonite is made from real leather, meaning that each bag will offer a look that is unique to you. Its dedicated laptop compartment is spacious enough to fit every modern MacBook, including the 15-inch Pro. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for an option that duals as a backpack? Timbuk2’s ACE is $60 and can morph between two bag styles, allowing you to choose the best fit for your needs. A blocky style provides a very respectable amount of storage with room for a 15-inch MacBook.

Samsonite Messenger Bag features:

Organizer under front flap holds your business essentials

Removable, adjustable padded shoulder strap

Fits up to 15.6 inch laptops

A removable compartment designed to store your cell phone

Zippered rear compartment is fully protected from dust, dirt, and moisture

