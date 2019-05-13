SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse hits Amazon all-time low at $30, more from $9

- May. 13th 2019 8:23 am ET

0

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. That’s a $15 savings off the regular going rate, $5 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find this offer at Best Buy. SteelSeries is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there on the market today. The Rival 310 delivers a TrueMove3 12,000 CPI and 350 IPS optical 1-to-1 tracking esports sensor that’s designed for fast-moving action. RGB illumination delivers a custom gaming setup that’s bound to take your experience to the next level. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 400 Amazon customers.

Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is also on sale for $9.15 Prime shipped. It typically goes for upwards of $15. This is an affordable wireless option for those that don’t need the extra bells and whistles of the featured SteelSeries offer above. Compatible with Windows PCs only. Rated 4/5 stars by 230 Amazon customers.

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse features:

  • Compact wireless mouse allows for smooth, speedy navigating through large documents and web pages thanks to its forward/back thumb buttons and fast-scrolling, clickable wheel
  • 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 33-foot range; uses AES-128 encryption for added security; this mouse uses a small USB receiver that can stay plugged into your computer without obstructing other ports
  • Optical sensor works on most surfaces; ergonomic profile fits perfectly in the palm of the hand, ensuring comfortable use
  • Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10; uses 1 AA battery (included); sleek Black color
  • Measures 4.3 by 3 by 1.6 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
SteelSeries

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp