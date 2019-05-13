This sleek Zippo Matte Black Pocket Lighter is now only $9 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Zippo Pocket Lighter in Matte Black for $9.04 Prime shipped. Originally $20, which is what you’d pay direct from Zippo, it had been hovering around the $12 mark lately at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked there in about a year. It has an all-metal construction and is windproof, which means it’ll work just about anywhere. This lighter was made in the USA and includes a lifetime guarantee. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Lighter fluid isn’t included with this Zippo, so don’t forget to pick some up with your savings. A 3-ounce bottle is $3 as an add-on item.

And if you can’t be bothered with refueling, opt for this $6 rechargeable pocket lighter instead. Just plug it in and it’s ready to go.

Zippo Matte Pocket Lighter:

  • Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”
  • All metal construction; windproof design works virtually anywhere
  • Refillable for a lifetime of use; for optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium lighter fluid, flints, and wicks
  • Made in USA; lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it free”

