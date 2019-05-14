Duet Display turns your iPad/iPhone in to a second screen for Mac, now down to $8 (Reg. $10+)

Duet Display for iOS is now on sale for $7.99. It has sat at $10 since May 2018 and carried a $15 to $20 price tag before that. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on the popular app in years. Duet Display “turns your iPad or iPhone into the most advanced extra display for your Mac & PC.” Simply download the free Mac/PC companion app right here to your desktop and put the above iOS app on your mobile device to get started. While there are loads of applications here, this is a great way to get some Apple Pencil action happening on the desktop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 15,000 users. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to swing by the rest of today’s iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup. You’ll find titles like R.B.I. Baseball 19, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Priime, KRFT and more.

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $8 (Reg. $10+)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, Borderlands GOTY Edition $20, more

Duet Display:

Duet turns your iPad or iPhone into the most advanced extra display for your Mac & PC. Developed by a team of ex-Apple engineers, Duet offers unparalleled performance and display quality – all with zero lag. Be twice as productive by multitasking with two screens. And for those that travel, have a portable way to stay productive. To get started, plug your iPad into your desktop using your charging cable. The free Duet desktop app will automatically detect your device, and transform it into a high performance touchscreen display. There’s no need to worry about unreliable Wi-Fi, laggy performance, pixelated screens or managing network passwords.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!