Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Soundbar sees $670 discount down to $230 shipped, more

Newegg offers the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for $229.99 shipped. That takes $670 off the usual price tag at retailers like B&H as well as Harman Kardon direct, is good for a nearly 75% discount, beats our previous mention by $35 and is a new all-time low. Harman Kardon’s soundbar manages to pump out room-filling sound that emulates a 5.1-channel system. It also touts Chromecast capabilities, as well as Spotify integration and more. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll also find HDMI and AUX inputs making their way into the Ombi Bar+. Reviews are light on this particular soundbar model, but not to worry, Harman Kardon is one of more-trusted names in the audio industry. More below.

Update 5/14 @ 1:19 PM: NeweggFlash is offering the Logitech Z623 400 Watt 2.1-Channel Home Speaker System for $69.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $150, it goes for around $90 in new condition on Amazon right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ is a very compelling option at its price. You won’t find something with as premium of sound quality at anywhere near this range, though if you’re looking for a smaller form-factor, you can save a bit more by opting for the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead.

Over at Woot, we’re tracking a one-day sale on various Klipsch home theater speakers. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout for us is this pair of Klipsch RP-150M Bookshelf Speaker in Cherry for $249.99. Originally selling for $419, we’ve more recently been seeing them in the ballpark of $320. That’s over 21% off and is $20 under the Amazon low. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 720 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here for more options.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Soundbar features:

The black Omni Bar+ Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System from Harman Kardon connects to your HDTV and lets you easily set up a wireless HD music system in your home. It also adds access to music services such as Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in. The soundbar works with other Omni+ speakers to set up a multi-room wireless music system.

