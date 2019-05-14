Apple’s official iPhone XR Smart Battery Case hits Amazon all-time low at $102 (Reg. $129)

- May. 14th 2019 9:18 pm ET

Feature
$102
0

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR Smart Battery Case in Black for $102 shipped. That’s down from the usual $129 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. B&H is currently charging full price. Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case sports a sleek design that delivers up to an additional 39 hours of use on a full charge. It has a built-in Lightning port for charging and using various Apple accessories.

Apple iPhone XR Battery Case features:

  • The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.
  • It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).
  • Talk time up to 39 hours
  • Internet use up to 22 hours
  • Video playback up to 27 hours
  • Microfiber-Lined Silicone
  • Protects against Bumps and Scrapes
  • Compatible with Qi-Certified Chargers
  • Up to 39 Hours of Talk Time
  • Displays Charge Status on iOS Device

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$102

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Apple

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp