Apple’s official iPhone XR Smart Battery Case hits Amazon all-time low at $102 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR Smart Battery Case in Black for $102 shipped. That’s down from the usual $129 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. B&H is currently charging full price. Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case sports a sleek design that delivers up to an additional 39 hours of use on a full charge. It has a built-in Lightning port for charging and using various Apple accessories.
Apple iPhone XR Battery Case features:
- The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.
- It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).
- Talk time up to 39 hours
- Internet use up to 22 hours
- Video playback up to 27 hours
- Microfiber-Lined Silicone
- Protects against Bumps and Scrapes
- Compatible with Qi-Certified Chargers
- Displays Charge Status on iOS Device
