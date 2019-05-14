Add Logitech’s Bluetooth Mouse to your bag for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Logitech M557 Bluetooth Mouse for $22.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $12 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $1 of its 2019 low. Lots of wireless mice out there rely on a USB receiver. This makes for simple pairing, but if you know how to pair a Bluetooth device it just seems clumsy to use a USB port all the time. This Logitech offering uses standard Bluetooth, freeing ports and removing the concern of losing that tiny adapter. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re willing to ditch the Logitech brand, consider this $14 alternative. Like the M557 above, this option works with Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and more. Battery life lasts up to two years, providing plenty of use before you’ll need to swap them out.

Logitech M557 Bluetooth Mouse features:

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – Use with virtually any Bluetooth enabled computer, laptop, or tablet: Connects to Mac, Windows, Chrome OS and Android

SIDE-TO-SIDE SCROLLING – You can scroll up and down through documents, and also tilt the wheel left and right to move back and forth between web pages, open windows and apps

SLIM DESIGN – Whether you’re a righty or a lefty, whether you use a fingertip or palm grip, the M557 is always a perfect fit for desktop or laptop

