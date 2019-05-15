Alienware’s 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor drops to $292.50 (Reg. $360), Sceptre 27-inch Curved $175

Amazon is offering the Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2518Hf) for $292.59 shipped. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek monitor boasts an incredible 240Hz refresh rate that will deliver buttery-smooth gameplay. Its futuristic style sports a slick stand, slim bezels, and a gorgeous gray color on the back. Ports include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, and 4x USB 3.0. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Sceptre 27-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $174.99 shipped at Amazon when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Not only does this display offer a fast 144Hz refresh rate, it also has a 1800R curvature that provides a more immersive experience. Ports include DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5mm. Rated 4/5 stars.

Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for the enthusiast, the AW2518HF delivers a futuristic style and precise form with solid stability

Lightning-fast 240Hz native refresh rate combined with 1ms response time delivers smooth gameplay with virtually no input lagAMD Free Sync eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate

Specific gaming onscreen display design keeps your user experience in the gaming theme

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!