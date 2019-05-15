Alienware’s 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor drops to $292.50 (Reg. $360), Sceptre 27-inch Curved $175

Amazon is offering the Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2518Hf) for $292.59 shipped. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek monitor boasts an incredible 240Hz refresh rate that will deliver buttery-smooth gameplay. Its futuristic style sports a slick stand, slim bezels, and a gorgeous gray color on the back. Ports include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, and 4x USB 3.0. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
We also spotted the Sceptre 27-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $174.99 shipped at Amazon when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Not only does this display offer a fast 144Hz refresh rate, it also has a 1800R curvature that provides a more immersive experience. Ports include DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5mm. Rated 4/5 stars.
Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:
- Designed for the enthusiast, the AW2518HF delivers a futuristic style and precise form with solid stability
- Lightning-fast 240Hz native refresh rate combined with 1ms response time delivers smooth gameplay with virtually no input lagAMD Free Sync eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate
- Specific gaming onscreen display design keeps your user experience in the gaming theme
