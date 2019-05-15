Wrap your iPhone XS Max in Apple’s official leather cases from $39 (various styles available)

- May. 15th 2019 2:01 pm ET

From $39
Amazon offers Apple’s official Leather iPhone XS Max in various colors from $39 shipped. That’s good for up to $10 off the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. Apple’s in-house iPhone XS Max cases offer a sleek European leather finish that develops “a natural patina over time.” Machined aluminum buttons deliver a premium feel, which nicely complements that leather casing.

Prefer to show off your iPhone’s design? Spigen makes some of the best cases out there on the market today. This model offers a slim design that won’t add too much bulk with stellar ratings across the board.

Apple iPhone XS Max Leather Cases feature:

  • These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.
  • They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Apple

