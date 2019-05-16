Arlo HomeKit-enabled Baby Monitor hits Amazon all-time low at $111 (Reg. $140+)

- May. 16th 2019 7:58 pm ET

$111
0

Amazon offers the Arlo HomeKit-enabled Baby Monitor for $110.99 shipped. That’s over $30 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s at least $140 or more at other retailers. This baby monitor delivers HomeKit compatibility, full 1080p feeds, two-way wireless communication and more. There’s also the ability to play kid-friendly nursery rhymes as well directly through the receiver. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our previous coverage.

NETGEAR Arlo Baby Monitor features:

  • 1080p HD Video Quality – View live or recorded videos in excellent detail and rich color, from anywhere in the world
  • 2-Way Wireless Talk – Comfort and talk to your baby from anywhere, whether you’re at the office or in the living room160 Advanced Night Vision – Near-invisible infrared LEDs let you see your baby clearly even in total darkness
  • Smart Nursery Features – Multi-colored night light, lullaby player, temperature, humidity & VOC air sensors. Monitor and control all features anytime from your smart phone
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT – View your live video with a simple voice command and easily integrate Arlo Baby into your smart home

